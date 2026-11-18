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The Brief Police are searching for missing 19-year-old Tareq Alawi in suburban Buffalo Grove. Investigators found his vehicle, cellphone, wallet, and car keys at Churchill Park on Tuesday night. Multiple agencies are continuing an extensive search and urge anyone who spots him to call 911.



Police and multiple emergency agencies are conducting an extensive search in Buffalo Grove for a missing 19-year-old man whose car and personal belongings were found abandoned at a local park.

Tareq Alawi was last believed to be near Churchill Park, located near the northwest corner of Buffalo Grove Road and Aptakisic Road.

What we know:

Alawi’s parents reported him missing around 7 p.m. on Tuesday after he failed to return home from school.

Authorities later found his vehicle parked at Churchill Park. Inside or near the car, investigators recovered his cellphone, wallet, and car keys.

Police released the following description of Alawi to help the public identify him:

Height and weight: 5 feet, 11 inches tall and approximately 185 pounds

Hair and eyes: Dark brown curly hair and brown eyes

Clothing: Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on what school Alawi attended, what time he was last seen on campus, or why he traveled to Churchill Park.

Investigators also have not disclosed whether they believe foul play is suspected or if any surveillance cameras in the area captured him leaving the park on foot.

What you can do:

Extensive multi-agency search efforts remain active in the area.

The Buffalo Grove Police Department urges residents to call 911 immediately if they see Alawi or spot anyone matching his physical description.