The Brief Hundreds of advocates, faith leaders and lawmakers were expected at a rally in Springfield at noon to support the Power Act. The bill would require large data centers to pay for grid connections and help fund local utility bill assistance. A Senate hearing for public testimony was scheduled for 4:30 p.m.



Large data centers are drawing concern over their energy and water use, as advocates urge Illinois lawmakers to pass a bill setting new requirements for the facilities.

Illinois Power Act

The details:

Nearly 600 advocates, faith leaders and lawmakers were expected to gather at the Illinois Capitol Rotunda in Springfield at noon Wednesday to call for passage of the Power Act.

The bill would require large data centers to pay for their grid connections, invest in clean energy and contribute to local utility bill assistance.

Supporters say families and small businesses could otherwise face costs tied to grid upgrades needed to serve data centers.

Timeline:

Lawmakers tried to pass the Power Act in the spring, but the measure stalled after opposition from industry groups, unions and local officials who raised concerns about possible effects on jobs and tax revenue.

A Senate hearing for public testimony was scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. No vote on the bill was planned for today.

What they're saying:

State Rep. Robyn Gabel, a Democrat from Evanston, said communities have raised concerns about data centers’ effects on air quality, noise, water use and power bills.

"We're hearing a clear call from communities that are seeing these giant, hulking structures, spewing smoke in the air, disturbing their sleep, sucking up their water, and driving up their power bills. We all heard it, we know that it's important for us to do something about it. Springfield has a clear mandate, and maybe even an obligation to step in here and to protect these communities," Gabel said.

She added lawmakers were working to pass the bill during the fall veto session.

What's next:

Illinois lawmakers are meeting Nov. 17–19 and Dec. 1–3 for the fall veto session.