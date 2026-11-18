The Brief Kevin Hawkins, 32, was charged with first-degree murder. Police said Hawkins was arrested Monday and identified as the person who fatally shot a 25-year-old man on May 3. Hawkins was scheduled for a detention hearing Wednesday.



A 32-year-old Chicago man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man in May.

Chicago murder charge

What we know:

Kevin Hawkins was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Kevin Hawkins | CPD

Police said Hawkins was arrested Monday in the 2400 block of South Troy Street in Little Village — the same block where he lives. Investigators identified him as the person who shot the victim in the 100 block of East 71st Street in Greater Grand Crossing on May 3.

The victim had left a restaurant shortly before 11:36 p.m. when he saw a man standing nearby, police said. After hearing gunshots, the victim realized he had been shot and tried to run. He collapsed a short distance away.

The victim had a gunshot wound to the chest and a graze wound to the ankle. Chicago Fire Department personnel took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide information about what led to the shooting or whether Hawkins and the victim knew each other.

FOX Chicago reached out to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office to obtain the victim's identity.

What's next:

Hawkins was due in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.

Arrest history

Chicago police records list prior arrests for Hawkins dating back to 2014. The records include firearm-related offenses, aggravated battery, reckless conduct, robbery and improper passing or meeting a vehicle. They also list arrests for gang loitering and issuance of a warrant.