Chicago woman asks for help finding missing companion pigeon Professor
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is asking the public to help bring her missing companion bird, a hand-raised pigeon named Professor, home safely.
Missing pigeon in Rogers Park
What they're saying:
In a Facebook post, Spa Karl asked people to watch local flocks, patios and rooftops for a bird that appears comfortable around people. She asked anyone who spots a possible match to report it and take a photo.
"He lives inside and relies on his human parents to take care of him," according to the post.
Timeline:
A missing-bird flyer says Professor escaped near Ashland and Pratt avenues in Rogers Park on Nov. 8.
Missing companion pigeon Professor.
He had a purple band on his left leg when he got out, though the band is not visible in the flyer’s photo.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees a bird they think may be Professor is asked to take a photo and call or text Kara at 561-315-9487.
The Source: The information in this story came from a Facebook post by Spa Karl.