The Brief A Chicago woman is asking for help finding her companion bird, Professor. The rescued pigeon escaped near Ashland and Pratt avenues in Rogers Park on Nov. 8. Professor had a purple plastic band on his left leg when he escaped.



A Chicago woman is asking the public to help bring her missing companion bird, a hand-raised pigeon named Professor, home safely.

Missing pigeon in Rogers Park

What they're saying:

In a Facebook post, Spa Karl asked people to watch local flocks, patios and rooftops for a bird that appears comfortable around people. She asked anyone who spots a possible match to report it and take a photo.

"He lives inside and relies on his human parents to take care of him," according to the post.

Timeline:

A missing-bird flyer says Professor escaped near Ashland and Pratt avenues in Rogers Park on Nov. 8.

Missing companion pigeon Professor.

He had a purple band on his left leg when he got out, though the band is not visible in the flyer’s photo.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees a bird they think may be Professor is asked to take a photo and call or text Kara at 561-315-9487.