The Brief A Cook County grand jury indicted Alexandros Paporakis on additional charges stemming from the investigation into an alleged mass shooting plot in Aurora. The charges include terrorism, making a terrorist threat and weapons offenses. Paporakis remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.



A 19-year-old Palatine man accused of plotting a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Aurora has been indicted on additional charges, police said.

Aurora temple shooting plot charges

The details:

A Cook County grand jury returned the indictment Nov. 5 against Alexandros Paporakis, according to the Palatine Police Department.

Alexandros Paporakis | PPD

The new charges include:

Six counts of Terrorism (Class X Felony)

Ten counts of Making a Terrorist Threat (Class X Felony)

Two counts of Armed Violence (Class X Felony)

Two counts of Attempted Terrorism (Class 1 Felony)

One count of Unlawful Possession of Weapons - Possession of a Rifle with a Barrel Less Than 16 Inches in length (Class 3 felony)

One count of Violation of the Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) Card Act (Class 3 Felony)

Two counts of Aggravated Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Class 4 Felony)

One count of Possession of an Assault Weapon (Class A Misdemeanor)

Two counts of Possession of a Firearm Without a Serial Number (Class A Misdemeanor)

The backstory:

Palatine police said the investigation began Oct. 11, when the department received information from Mount Prospect police about a potential mass shooting threat. Officers from both departments located Paporakis and took him into custody that evening.

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According to prosecutors, Paporakis tried to carry out a mass shooting at an Aurora Hindu temple but his rifle jammed before he could fire. A coworker at the Taco Bell where he worked contacted law enforcement after hearing him discuss the alleged attack.

During a search of his residence, prosecutors said officers found weapons, ammunition and a white-supremacist manifesto.

Paporakis also faces state-level felony charges, including making a terrorist threat. The investigation later included assistance from the FBI’s Chicago Field Office and the Aurora Police Department. Police said investigators uncovered additional evidence and presented it to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, which led to the 27 additional charges.

What they're saying:

Speaking outside the courthouse after a prior hearing, defense attorney Fedor Kozlov confirmed that Paporakis would fight the initial charges.

"He's planning on pleading not guilty," Kozlov said.

Kozlov noted his client is feeling "anxious" and wants the matter resolved quickly, which prompted the defense's formal motion for a speedy trial.

When asked about pressure from elected officials demanding federal hate crime charges, Kozlov dismissed the effort, saying he has not spoken with federal prosecutors and considers the push a political show.

What's next:

A judge previously ruled Paporakis remains a danger to the public and ordered him held behind bars. He is due back in court at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Rolling Meadows.