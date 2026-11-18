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The Brief A 26-year-old suburban man faces felony reckless homicide and aggravated DUI charges in a fatal 2024 crash. U.S. Marshals and Chicago police arrested Raul Rodriguez Jr. exactly two years after the Southwest Side collision. The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Adan Rodriguez on South Pulaski Road.



A Midlothian man is facing felony reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence charges in connection with a 2024 Southwest Side crash that killed a teenager.

What we know:

Raul Rodriguez Jr., 26, was taken into custody on Monday — two years to the day after the deadly collision.

Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested him at his Midlothian residence. He was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI involving a fatal crash.

Deadly Chicago crash

The backstory:

The fatal wreck occurred around 12:24 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, near the 4200 and 4300 blocks of South Pulaski Road.

According to police reports from the time of the crash, Rodriguez — then 24 — was driving a silver SUV northbound when he collided with a southbound black sedan driven by 19-year-old Adan Rodriguez.

Paramedics rushed the teenager to Mount Sinai Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead from severe crash trauma.

Rodriguez was taken to St. Anthony Hospital for treatment of a broken arm while the Chicago Police Department's Major Accidents Unit launched an investigation.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide details on how the investigation led up to the charges in this case.

What's next:

Rodriguez has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.