Driver killed in car crash on Chicago's Southwest Side

A 19-year-old man was killed in a car crash early Saturday morning on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The crash happened around 12:24 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Pulaski Road, police said.

A 24-year-old man was driving a silver SUV northbound when he collided with a southbound black sedan driven by a 19-year-old, police said.

According to police, the younger driver was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital due to severe trauma from the crash.

The driver of the SUV was taken to St. Anthony Hospital with a broken arm.

No citations have been reported. Major Accidents is investigating the crash.