The Brief Aurora police received a bomb threat involving Washington Middle School at about 7:55 a.m. Wednesday. Students were diverted as officers searched the building with help from the Kane County Bomb Squad and K-9 teams. Principal Marchel Rogers said school officials believe the threat was a swatting incident.



Aurora police completed a search of Washington Middle School Wednesday morning after a bomb threat, and students and staff have since re-entered the building to resume classes.

Aurora school bomb threat

The details:

Aurora police received the threat on the department’s non-emergency line at about 7:55 a.m., before students arrived. Students were diverted while officers checked the building.

The Kane County Bomb Squad and K-9 teams assisted in the search. Principal Marchel Rogers said in an update to families that police completed a thorough sweep using specialized bomb-detection resources.

What they're saying:

School officials believe the threat was a "swatting" incident involving a false emergency report, according to Rogers.

"We sincerely appreciate your patience and cooperation throughout this situation. We are especially grateful to the Aurora Police Department and our staff for their swift response and commitment to keeping our school community safe," Rogers said.

Earlier, he asked families to keep students home if they had not yet left for school and asked people not to come to the building while staff worked to account for students. Students who were already on their way were directed to a designated rally point, while students arriving by bus stayed at a separate location.

Families who choose to keep their students home Wednesday were asked to report the absence to the school’s attendance line at 630-301-5500. Rogers said those absences will be excused.

What's next:

Aurora police said earlier that updates would be posted on the department’s Facebook page.