The Brief Andrew Kozak was indicted on federal threat charges after an explosive device was found at a Peoria ethanol plant on Nov. 13. The bomb threat prompted the evacuation of nearly 2,500 homes. No injuries were reported. Kozak has a lengthy criminal history, including multiple felony burglary convictions and two stints in Nebraska state prisons.



A man has been indicted on federal threat charges in the investigation into an explosive device found at a Peoria ethanol plant last week, according to court documents.

Peoria bomb threat charges

Pictured is Andrew Kozak.

What we know:

Andrew M. Kozak was charged with threats regarding explosives and transmitting a threat in interstate commerce, according to an indictment filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Peoria.

The indictment alleges Kozak sent an email on Nov. 13 threatening to damage a building and other property with fire or an explosive. It also alleges he sent an email to BioUrja Renewables stating that explosive devices had been placed at the company’s Peoria facility.

What we don't know:

The indictment does not provide a motive for the alleged threat. Other case information remains sealed.

During a news conference Tuesday, federal officials did not disclose who built or planted the explosive device, how many people may have been involved or how powerful the device was, according to FOX News.

It remains unclear whether anyone else was involved. No additional charges have been announced.

Peoria police said nearly 2,500 homes were evacuated during the response to the bomb threat.

Lengthy criminal history

Big picture view:

According to FOX News Digital, Kozak has a criminal history spanning two decades, including multiple felony burglary convictions across four Nebraska counties and two stints in state prison.

A review of court and corrections records by FOX News Digital found that Kozak was convicted of multiple burglary-related felonies in Platte, Polk, Nance and Colfax counties.

In Platte County, Kozak pleaded no contest to three felony burglary charges after initially facing seven burglary counts and one attempted burglary charge. A judge found him guilty and determined he was "not a fit and proper person" for probation, according to FOX News Digital.

He was sentenced to three to five years in prison.

Kozak was also convicted in two felony burglary cases in Polk County and ordered to pay restitution to Osceola Public Schools.

In Nance County, he was convicted of attempted felony burglary and sentenced to 20 months to five years in prison, FOX News Digital reported.

Kozak was reportedly released on discretionary parole in August 2008 but later returned to state prison following a separate burglary conviction in Colfax County. He received a sentence of three to five years in that case.

According to FOX News Digital, Kozak was released on discretionary parole again in October 2014, and his parole term expired in May 2015.

The backstory:

Workers at BioUrja Renewables, formerly the ADM plant, reported a bomb threat to police around 1 p.m. on Nov. 13. About an hour later, crews found a suspicious package at the facility at 1 Edmund Street in Peoria.

The plant stores ethanol and other highly combustible chemicals.

Authorities ordered people within a one-mile area to evacuate. Because the plant sits along the Illinois River, the evacuation zone extended across the water. The Coast Guard also blocked vessel traffic between river mile markers 160 and 164 while crews worked. The river is a major commercial shipping route and a tributary of the Mississippi River.

Shortly after 9 p.m., bomb technicians rendered the device safe, and authorities completed their search of the facility by Saturday afternoon. Officials said they found no other items of concern.

The evacuation order was lifted Saturday, nearly a day after the device was found. No injuries were reported.

What's next:

The FBI’s Springfield Field Office is leading the investigation.