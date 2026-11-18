The Brief Loft 21 in Lincolnshire suspended events through Aug. 31, 2027, leaving couples scrambling to find new venues and recover thousands of dollars in deposits. The venue is citing a force majeure clause after a July pipe burst and equipment malfunction. A legal analyst questions whether the clause applies and recommends affected customers consider hiring one attorney together.



Several couples say they are out thousands of dollars after a suburban event venue closed, leaving them scrambling to find new locations and fighting to recover their deposits.

Loft 21 in Lincolnshire announced it was suspending events through Aug. 31, 2027, following a pipe burst in July. Customers say they were notified their events were canceled months after the damage occurred and have yet to receive refunds.

Couples scramble to find new wedding venues

The backstory:

Karen Cruz and her husband were scheduled to get married at Loft 21 on Oct. 16. They paid more than $8,000 as a deposit.

Cruz said she found out her wedding was canceled Sept. 10, the day she arrived in Mexico for her bachelorette party.

"This is now September and this is when I’m finding out about it," Cruz said. "My question is why are you just telling us now if this pipe burst three months ago?"

Amy Kohen also booked her wedding at the venue for May 2027 and paid nearly $10,000.

For Kohen, the loss is especially personal. The building was once home to the Cubby Bear, where she celebrated her bat mitzvah in 2003. She said it was the last time she celebrated with both of her parents before they died.

"I knew I wanted to share my special day with them, with their spirits in our venue, and I didn’t even look at other venues," Kohen said. "It was Loft 21 or bust."

Loft 21 cites contract clause in declining refunds

The other side:

In a letter to customers, owner Jazmine Gonzalez said a July pipe burst and equipment malfunction caused extensive damage, prompting the decision to suspend events through Aug. 31, 2027.

The venue is invoking a force majeure clause in its contracts, which generally addresses unforeseeable events beyond a party’s reasonable control, such as accidents and floods.

In the letter, Gonzalez said Loft 21 has no obligation, discretion or funds to return customer deposits.

Legal analyst questions whether the clause applies

Dig deeper:

Legal analyst Karen Conti questions whether the clause would hold up in court.

"A force majeure is something we use to refer to as an act of God, and that is something that is uncontrollable and unexpected," Conti said.

Conti said she does not believe the venue should be allowed to keep the deposits.

"If I held the gavel in my hand, I would rule that this is not a force majeure," Conti said. "It would be inequitable for this venue to hold on to those deposits when it really hasn’t done anything to earn them."

Customers seek answers as venue plans to reopen

What's next:

Conti recommends affected customers consider joining together and hiring one attorney to pursue their claims.

Cruz said customers are looking for answers and transparency.

"Just as you were affected, it’s also stressful for us and the countless families this affected," Cruz said. "All I can ask is just answers. I want transparency. When are we getting our money back?"

The venue says it is projected to reopen in fall 2027.

When asked how many customers would not receive their money back, a spokesperson said there is no exact number because some clients are rescheduling and not all situations have been finalized.

The affected couples say they have managed to find backup venues, but they are still fighting to recover their deposits.