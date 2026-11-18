The Brief DJ Lil Tiff said she has hosted Wednesday "Rush Hour Party" events at J&R’s Lounge for about six weeks. She said crowds grew after videos of the parties spread online and that she is working to keep guests inside. Police and city inspectors visited the lounge for a license inspection Wednesday.



A Chatham lounge’s Wednesday morning parties have drawn growing crowds and online attention, prompting concerns from some nearby residents about noise and parking.

Chatham morning parties

The details:

DJ Lil Tiff said she has hosted "Rush Hour Party" events at J&R’s Lounge, near 79th Street and Lawrence Avenue, from 7 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays for about a month and a half.

The parties gained popularity after videos spread online. Some commenters who identified themselves as nearby residents raised concerns about noise and parking along 79th Street.

The party was mostly inside today, Nov. 18, and parking concerns were not apparent at the time. At some point, police and city inspectors arrived to conduct a license inspection and FOX Chicago was told the lounge passed.

Police squad cars were also seen near the lounge this morning to help control the crowd. The crowd did not interrupt street traffic.

What they're saying:

Tiff said the party drew about 700 to 800 people on Veterans Day.

"I had no clue that it was gonna get this popular at all," Tiff said, adding organizers are trying to keep the party inside while giving people "a good, clean, fun place to be."

She also said she had never seen fights, arguments or shootings at the events.

"The whole goal is to circulate the Black dollar, to support Black businesses," Tiff said.

Dig deeper:

Temporary overnight parking restrictions on nearby 75th Street have been in place for much of the summer. Ald. William Hall said the restrictions were part of a police-led crowd-control and public-safety strategy. He said he supported the restrictions, but could establish a permanent parking ban and had chosen not to.