The Brief Chicago’s City Council finance committee approved hiring an independent firm to review the city’s finances following CFO Ashlee Gabrysch’s abrupt resignation. The proposal passed 45-5 and would examine financial documents, presentations, bond offerings and potential misstatements over the past three years. Aldermen also unanimously approved a resolution urging lawmakers to advance a statewide tax on millionaires.



Chicago City Council’s finance committee approved a proposal allowing aldermen to hire an independent firm to review the city’s finances following the abrupt resignation of CFO Ashlee Gabrysch.

The measure passed 45-5 Wednesday.

Nine aldermen called for a special City Council meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday to consider four items, including a proposal to hire an outside auditor to review city finances.

Chicago city finance audit

The details:

The proposal followed CFO Ashlee Gabrysch’s resignation last week. In her resignation letter, she said continuing in the role would compromise her integrity and professional obligations. She also wrote that taxpayers, aldermen and investors rely on the city’s financial numbers being accurate and complete.

The approved proposal would allow aldermen to hire an independent firm to review city financial records, presentations, documents and bond offerings. The review would examine whether the city made intentional misstatements about its financial condition to investors, the City Council or the public over the past three years.

In response to the call for an audit, Mayor Brandon Johnson's office said in a statement:

"The City’s finances are annually audited by an independent auditor selected through a consortium of Chicago-based accounting firms approved by the City Council’s Committee on Finance. The City has consistently received strong marks for the accuracy and completeness of its financial reporting. For the past three years under this administration, the City was recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.

"Council members can refer to the City’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR), which is published here and is independently audited each year. The ACFR is conducted in accordance with municipal finance standards and provides a comprehensive accounting of the City’s financial position. The administration welcomes any independent audit also conducted in accordance with municipal finance standards, and a recommendation for revenue source and justification for the distinction from the externally validated standard practice."

The city has had three CFOs leave the role in less than a year, according to Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd Ward).

"The other point here that we have to worry about is that she is the third CFO. So we're on our fourth CFO in less than one year with the Johnson administration, and that should tell you a lot about how mismanaged things are upstairs on the fifth floor," Waguespack said.

Aldermen also considered a measure urging the Illinois General Assembly to advance a constitutional amendment that would create a statewide tax on people earning more than $1 million a year. The resolution passed 50-0.

Aldermen also considered a measure urging the Illinois General Assembly to advance a constitutional amendment that would create a statewide tax on people earning more than $1 million a year. The resolution passed 50-0.

What's next:

The audit proposal passed the finance committee with a 45-5 vote. The measure would allow the city's finance chair to begin looking for an independent auditor. The review is intended to examine the city's financial statements and disclosures over the past three years.

Dig deeper:

A second special meeting, scheduled for noon, was set to consider an audit of city vendors that use Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs). The review would examine whether the city complied with the Illinois TRUST Act, which limits local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.