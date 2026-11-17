The Brief There were questions about Illinois basketball after last week's loss to Texas Tech. Those questions were answered. Here are three takeaways from the Illinois rout of Duke on the road.



There were questions about Illinois basketball after last week's loss to Texas Tech.

Those questions were answered.

The No. 10 Illini walked into Cameron Indoor and routed No. 5 Duke 99-78 in a game where Andrej Stojakovic starred. His 46 points were historic in his 100th-career college basketball game.

Here are three takeaways from the Illinois rout of Duke on the road.

Andrej Stojakovic stars

The player that made the decision to come back to Illinois showed why it was such a big deal.

With 11:5 left in the game, Stojakovic matched his career-high 37 points on 13 made field goals.

Illinois led Duke 72-51 at this moment in the game.

He surpassed that career high with a free throw with 8:57 left, hushing the Duke crowd a tick after the Blue Devils had an offensive spurt.

He sunk two more free throws later to get up to 43 points. That ties Grady Wallace for the most points by a visiting player ever at Cameron Indoor.

In 1,173 games at Cameron Indoor Stadium, no one has scored more points in a game than Stojakovic. He made history on Tuesday night.

During a commercial break, ESPN’s Rece Davis called it the "Andrej Stojakovic Show."

That’s what it was in the Illini’s big win over Duke on Tuesday night.

Quentin Coleman shows some moxie

At one point, Duke’s Dame Sarr shoved Illini freshman Quentin Coleman for hyping up the crowd at Cameron Indoor.

Later, Coleman was shoved to the floor on a foul on a drive. He winked at a camera on the baseline before getting up.

If Keaton Wagler was a silent assassin at times for the Illini during last year’s Final Four run, Coleman is a bit more boisterous. That’s not a bad thing at all.

Coleman walked the walk to go with his talk. He scored 23 points on the road at Duke in his fifth collegiate game. Illinois has a gritty ball player who has some game.

It’s one thing to talk the talk. Anyone can talk. Coleman can walk the walk in a top-10 game on the road.

Brad Underwood has a player.

The Illini aren’t at full strength

Going on the road and winning at Duke is a statement. It's one of the most historic beatings any team has laid on Duke on its home court.

Doing it without an All-American is another.

Forward David Mirkovic has yet to play this season for Illinois. He was a preseason All-American.

The good news is that Mirkovic is out of his walking boot. He’ll be back, and he’ll join a team that has another All-American candidate in Stojakovic, a stellar front court and a team that’s got the talent to repeat as a Final Four team.