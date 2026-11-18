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The Brief Tareq Alawi, 19, was found dead Wednesday after being reported missing Tuesday evening in Buffalo Grove. Police found his car at Churchill Park, along with his cellphone, wallet and car keys. Authorities said there was no indication of foul play, but the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.



A missing 19-year-old man whose car and personal belongings were found abandoned at a Buffalo Grove park has been found dead, authorities said Wednesday evening.

Police and multiple emergency agencies searched for Tareq Alawi earlier Wednesday after he was reported missing Tuesday evening.

Missing man found dead in Buffalo Grove

What we know:

Alawi's parents reported him missing around 7 p.m. Tuesday after he failed to return home from school.

Authorities later located his vehicle at Churchill Park, where investigators recovered his cellphone, wallet and car keys inside or near the vehicle.

During the search, police released the following description of Alawi to help the public identify him:

Height and weight: 5 feet, 11 inches tall and approximately 185 pounds

Hair and eyes: Dark brown, curly hair and brown eyes

Clothing: Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants

On Wednesday evening, authorities confirmed Alawi had been found dead. Police said there was no indication of foul play, but the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about which school Alawi attended, when he was last seen on campus or why he traveled to Churchill Park.

Police have not disclosed the cause or manner of his death.

What's next:

The Buffalo Grove Police Department extended its condolences to Alawi's family and asked the public to respect their privacy during this time.

Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.