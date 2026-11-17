The Brief Welcome back, Chicago Bears. They had the last week off with their Week 10 bye week. The Bears got healthier. Coach Ben Johnson spoke about where their health is heading into Week 11 vs. the New Orleans Saints.



Welcome back, Chicago Bears.

They had the last week off with their Week 10 bye week. The objective was to get healthier ahead of a critical stretch of the season where the Bears will finish the 2026 season schedule playing four games against NFC North opponents.

The Bears got healthier. Coach Ben Johnson spoke about where their health is heading into Week 11 vs. the New Orleans Saints.

What they're saying:

Johnson spoke at the podium on Tuesday, and had updates on a handful of injured Bears from Week 9's win over the Buccaneers.

The Bears saw Luther Burden III go into concussion protocol on a hit that caused him to fumble the ball in the fourth quarter. Burden should have put the protocol behind him.

"He should be out," Johnson said of Burden's status in the NFL's concussion protocol.

Defensive back Kyler Gordon also carries a day-to-day designation at Halas Hall. He injured his shoulder on a deep pass to Tez Johnson, but finished the game.

That's an injury the Bears will monitor.

"We'll see as the week goes along," Johnson said. "He wasn't out there yesterday, so it's more of a day-by-day thing for us right now."

The Bears are also in range to open defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo's 21-day practice window as he tries to return from injured reserve.

Johnson said he's not quite there yet, and won't be activated this week.

Kyle Monangai returns

The Bears will most likely have running back Kyle Monangai on the field this Sunday against the Saints, which is a boon.

Johnson talked about the run game and its lack of explosive plays.

"There's some things schematically that we can clean up and make things a little bit easier and more advantageous for us going forward," he said. "Up front, it's just a commitment to our principles of running off the football in our zone schemes."

Monangai goes a long way in helping the Bears get there.

"We're very open about what we got to work on and we know that we have a lot more to get in the run game," Monangai said. "This week will be about getting back on track and get it right in the right direction where we know we're capable of and it's a work in progress, but it'll get there."

Dig deeper:

The Bears have missed the other side of their rushing attack since their win over the Jets, and Monangai is thrilled to be back. He's been sidelined with turf toe.

Monangai spoke about how painful that injury was on Monday, saying it affected his ability to cut and plant his foot on runs. He was frustrated by missing games, ass this is the longest time he's ever had to miss due to an injury, but recognized he's thankful he's missing just a few days as opposed to an entire season.

However, getting him back means the Bears add a dimension to their running game and the turf toe community gets more awareness. Specifically, he wants to change the name.

"I'll be the first to sign a petition and get that changed," Monangai said. "It's very painful."

Chicago Bears injuries

Kyle Monangai: On track to play in Week 11

Malik Muhammad II: On track to play in Week 11

Luther Burden III: Exited concussion protocol, status for Week 11 to be determined

Tyrique Stevenson: Status for Week 11 to be determined

Kyler Gordon: Day-to-day before Week 11

Dayo Odeyingbo: Remains on injured reserve