The Brief The Chicago City Council passed an ordinance requiring the city’s chief procurement officer to award a ShotSpotter replacement contract within 30 days or explain the delay. Chicago has been reviewing replacement proposals for about 19 months after Mayor Brandon Johnson declined to renew the ShotSpotter contract in 2024. Chicago voters backed replacing the gunshot detection system in a nonbinding Nov. 3 vote.



The Chicago City Council ordered Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration to speed up finding a replacement for ShotSpotter, the city’s former gunshot detection system.

The council passed an ordinance Wednesday requiring the city’s chief procurement officer to award a contract within 30 days or provide a written explanation and appear before the council. Aldermen said it was a matter of public safety.

Why Chicago ended its ShotSpotter contract

The backstory:

Johnson did not renew the ShotSpotter contract in 2024, following through on a campaign promise.

ShotSpotter used microphones to pick up the sound of gunfire in Chicago. The system was designed to get first responders to scenes faster by alerting them to gunfire before someone called 911.

Johnson said there was no evidence that it worked, that it was expensive and that it led to overpolicing in Black and brown neighborhoods. He called it a "walkie-talkie on a stick."

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Aldermen press for a decision after 19 months

What they're saying:

The city put out a request for proposals in 2025 to replace ShotSpotter and has been reviewing proposals for about 19 months without a decision.

Fourth Ward Ald. Bill Conway said, "This was something that people wanted. I mean, it is a life-saving technology. The University of Chicago Crime Lab estimates it saved 85 lives a year. So it was inexplicable that Mayor Johnson chose to get rid of it."

In a statement, Johnson said the city takes the issue seriously but won’t rush into a costly long-term contract.

Voters backed replacing ShotSpotter

Local perspective:

Chicago voters backed replacing the gunshot detection system in the Nov. 3 election. The vote was nonbinding, but it gave council members an idea of how the public feels about gunshot detection technology.