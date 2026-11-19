The Brief The U.S. Army plans to detonate degraded lead azide Friday at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown. Current air modeling indicates airborne lead dust could affect Mercer County, Illinois, though updated maps may change which local communities are included. Illinois health officials advise residents in potentially affected areas to stay indoors with windows closed for 24 to 48 hours after the detonation.



Illinois health officials are warning that lead dust from a planned blast at an Iowa ammunition plant could reach parts of our state, and they are urging residents to take steps to limit exposure.

Iowa blast and Illinois' impact

The details:

The U.S. Army plans to detonate degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, on Friday. The detonation is expected to send lead dust into the air.

An Army blast in Middletown, Iowa, on Friday could send lead dust into parts of Illinois. (Google Maps)

Current Army air modeling indicates the dust could affect Mercer County, Illinois. The Illinois EPA is reviewing the modeling to determine whether other local communities should take precautions.

The Army plans to update its maps leading up to the detonation.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Updated maps will be posted on the Army’s website.

Health guidance

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said there is no safe level of lead in the body and that lead can pose serious health risks if inhaled or swallowed. The department says lead is especially dangerous to children 6 and younger.

Residents in areas that may be affected are advised to stay indoors and keep windows closed for 24 to 48 hours after the blast. Other precautions include washing hands before eating or drinking, removing shoes at the entrance to the home and washing outdoor surfaces with soap and water if dust is visible.

Residents can keep home furnaces running, since most recirculate indoor air. Buildings with systems that draw in outside air may temporarily close the intake and switch to recirculation. The state also recommends using a portable air cleaner to supplement a furnace filter.

If you need to drive through any area affected by the dust, health officials advise setting your car's AC/Heater to recirculate and getting a car wash afterward. If needed, replace the cabin filter.

People who are concerned that they or their child may have been exposed to lead should contact a doctor about a blood lead test.

What they're saying:

"The Department of Defense has an important responsibility to ensure its operations do not jeopardize the health of Illinois residents or the quality of our environment," Illinois EPA Director James Jennings said in a statement. He urged the U.S. Department of Defense to conduct post-detonation testing of air, soil and surface dust in potentially affected Illinois areas and publicly share the results.

What's next:

Illinois EPA plans to monitor data from its northern Illinois air-monitoring network and independently review federal modeling. The agency said those efforts will supplement air monitoring by the U.S. EPA.

The areas immediately next to the blast site will be temporarily evacuated. Those areas are in Iowa, according to the Illinois EPA.

What you can do:

Illinois residents can review the Army’s advisory and FAQ for more information. The FAQ includes details on filing a claim with the Army for alleged property damage related to the detonation.