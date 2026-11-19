The Brief A "Saturday Night Live" sketch featuring John Mulaney has sparked a conversation about who takes on caregiving duties in families. AgeOptions, an Oak Park agency, says more than 2 million family caregivers in Illinois are supported by $5.3 million in funding. The agency helps caregivers find counseling, training and support groups and says the holidays are a natural time for families to discuss how to share the work.



A recent "Saturday Night Live" sketch still has people talking, and social service agencies are using it to spread the word about support for family caregivers.

Sketch strikes a nerve

What we know:

The sketch started a conversation about caregiving during National Family Caregivers Month. In it, Chicago comedian John Mulaney plays a man who doesn’t want to be inconvenienced, so he texts his sister to care for their ailing father. She drops everything to take over.

As baby boomers grow older and need assistance, the work often falls to family members who provide personal care, manage medical issues and take time off work to care for a loved one.

Health agencies say the sketch hits on a familiar dynamic: Women often take on much of that responsibility. Men also serve as family caregivers.

How many caregivers know help is available?

What we don't know:

AgeOptions says Illinois has more than 2 million family caregivers and $5.3 million in funding for caregiver services. It’s unclear how many caregivers know those services exist.

AgeOptions Community Programs Manager Cristina Diaz said, "I agree there is a lack of awareness for caregiver services across Illinois. We have caregiver resource centers that offer clinical counseling, training support groups, and memory cafes. And the truth of the matter is that we have had a hard time making sure that everybody is aware of that and the funding needed to expand those programs."

Finding support for family caregivers

What you can do:

AgeOptions helps caregivers find support and training. The agency says the holidays are a natural time for families to talk about how they can share caregiving responsibilities.

The agency’s director, who is attending a caregiver summit in Washington, reported that every workshop starts with the same line: "let’s talk about that skit."