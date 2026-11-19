The Brief Nearly 30 families say they are out about $10,000 after Lincolnshire’s Loft 21 closed following a pipe burst. An insurance expert recommends considering cancellation, liability and change-of-heart coverage when booking a major event. Experts recommend that customers still waiting for refunds have an attorney review their contracts to understand their options.



More families are coming forward after a suburban event venue closed, saying they still haven’t gotten their deposits back.

More Loft 21 customers come forward

What we know:

Since FOX Chicago’s story aired, dozens of people have reached out, saying they also have yet to receive refunds for events they booked at Lincolnshire’s Loft 21.

The venue closed after a pipe burst, leaving customers scrambling to find new locations for their weddings and other events. Nearly 30 families say they are out about $10,000.

Rachel Laven said she signed a contract in March for a 2027 event. She said the closure left her scrambling to find another venue, and she has yet to receive her deposit back.

Customers are still waiting for refunds

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether or when customers still waiting for refunds will get their deposits back. Laven said she wants to know what happened to the money she paid.

"If you give someone a deposit, where is that money? It should be sitting somewhere. It shouldn’t be used to run your business. If you need to give a deposit back, where is that money? I worry that she’s not running a straight business and has been using deposits to pay for what she needs to pay, but now all of a sudden, she says there’s no money, and that just doesn’t seem right. How can that be?" Laven said.

What to consider when booking a venue

What you can do:

Dustin Lemick, CEO and co-founder of BriteCo, recommends looking into three types of coverage as soon as you sign a contract for a major event. Cancellation coverage may help with certain unexpected disruptions, while liability insurance can cover injuries or property damage during an event. Change-of-heart coverage may also offer protection in certain situations, depending on the policy.

"It can depend on how much coverage you need. A $50K event will cost different than a $150K event, but it’s super reasonable and it’s a one-time payment. It’s not a monthly thing. It’s really a tin line item in the grand scheme of things," Lemick said.

For customers already affected by a closure like Loft 21’s, experts say it’s too late to buy insurance for that loss. They recommend having an attorney review the contract to help determine what options may be available to recover the deposit.

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