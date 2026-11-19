Chicago Bears stadium battle: New bill could change the game
CHICAGO - Momentum is building behind a site-neutral municipal stadium authority bill that would allow a new Chicago Bears stadium to be publicly owned while requiring the team to cover construction costs.
The proposal could give both Chicago and Arlington Heights an opportunity to secure the team's future home.
Bears bill gains momentum
The backstory:
The municipal authority model could improve Chicago's chances of keeping the Bears within city limits. It could also give Chicago lawmakers political flexibility to support legislation that might ultimately pave the way for the team to move to the suburbs.
Potential Chicago stadium sites include the former Michael Reese Hospital property in Bronzeville, the former U.S. Steel South Works site on the Southeast Side and the area near Rate Field in Bridgeport, where a new stadium could replace the Chicago White Sox's current ballpark.
FOX Chicago political reporter Brandon Pope spoke with state Rep. Kam Buckner about the latest developments in the Bears' stadium negotiations.
Full interview
The Source: The information in this report came from FOX Chicago political reporter Brandon Pope's interview with Illinois state Rep. Kam Buckner and reporting on the proposed Bears stadium legislation and potential stadium locations.