The Brief Momentum is growing behind a proposal that would make a new Chicago Bears stadium publicly owned while requiring the team to cover construction costs. The legislation could give Chicago and Arlington Heights a chance to secure the Bears' future home, with several potential sites under consideration. State Rep. Kam Buckner discussed the latest stadium negotiations with FOX Chicago political reporter Brandon Pope.



Momentum is building behind a site-neutral municipal stadium authority bill that would allow a new Chicago Bears stadium to be publicly owned while requiring the team to cover construction costs.

The proposal could give both Chicago and Arlington Heights an opportunity to secure the team's future home.

Bears bill gains momentum

The backstory:

The municipal authority model could improve Chicago's chances of keeping the Bears within city limits. It could also give Chicago lawmakers political flexibility to support legislation that might ultimately pave the way for the team to move to the suburbs.

Potential Chicago stadium sites include the former Michael Reese Hospital property in Bronzeville, the former U.S. Steel South Works site on the Southeast Side and the area near Rate Field in Bridgeport, where a new stadium could replace the Chicago White Sox's current ballpark.

FOX Chicago political reporter Brandon Pope spoke with state Rep. Kam Buckner about the latest developments in the Bears' stadium negotiations.

Full interview