The Brief A 16-year-old from Chicago was arrested Thursday and charged with nine counts of burglary in Evanston. Police said nine Central Street businesses were targeted in less than seven minutes on Nov. 12. Evanston detectives worked with Wilmette police, who were investigating 16 similar burglaries that happened the same morning.



A 16-year-old from Chicago has been charged with nine counts of burglary after Evanston police said nine businesses along Central Street were targeted in less than seven minutes last week.

Central Street businesses targeted

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of burglar alarms and broken storefront windows in the 1600 through 1900 blocks of Central Street around 3:54 a.m. Nov. 12, police said. All nine businesses sustained glass damage, and several reported thefts, including cash and a cash register.

1600 block — Mustard’s Last Stand.

1700 block — The Spot, Preston’s Flowers and Hewn Bakery.

1900 block — Pinto Thai, Bluestone, Christian Science Reading Room, Custom Eyes and Spice House.

Police search Chicago apartment

Timeline:

Evanston detectives worked with Wilmette police, who were investigating 16 similar commercial burglaries that happened the same morning. Wilmette detectives obtained a warrant to search an apartment in Chicago.

The Illinois State Police SWAT team executed the warrant around 5:30 a.m. Thursday with help from Evanston and Wilmette detectives. Investigators said they recovered evidence related to the burglaries and took the teen into custody.

Chicago police also assisted in the investigation.

The teen was taken to the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center. Police withheld his name because he is a juvenile.

Wilmette burglaries remain under investigation

What we don't know:

Evanston police announced charges tied to the nine Central Street burglaries. The department did not say whether the teen is suspected in any of the 16 Wilmette break-ins.

How to submit a tip

What you can do:

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the Evanston Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or text EPDTIP followed by the tip to 275637.