The Brief A man wanted in a Glen Ellyn homicide investigation was found dead Friday after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Geneva. Authorities said the man appeared to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and said no officers fired at him. The Fox Valley Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the death and will turn over its findings to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office for an independent review.



The Fox Valley Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the death of a man wanted in connection with a Glen Ellyn homicide after a police pursuit ended in a crash Friday near East State Street and Glengarry Drive in Geneva.

Police pursuit ends in Geneva crash

What we know:

Several DuPage County police departments pursued the man as he drove a black BMW X5 west on East State Street, also known as Illinois Route 38. West Chicago police officers were leading the pursuit when the BMW was involved in a rear-end crash near Glengarry Drive in Kane County. Geneva police officers were dispatched to assist with the crash.

Because of the nature of the investigation, members of the Kane County SWAT team were called to make contact with the driver. They found him dead. Authorities said he appeared to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They said officers did not fire at him, use a PIT maneuver or deploy spike strips.

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Driver’s identity and cause of death

What we don't know:

The cause of death remains under investigation. Authorities have withheld the man’s identity because of the ongoing investigation and pending notification of his next of kin.

Task force investigates driver’s death

What's next:

Once the Fox Valley Major Crimes Task Force completes its investigation, it will turn over all reports to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office for an independent review under Illinois’ Police and Community Relations Improvement Act.

The Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team in DuPage County is investigating the Glen Ellyn homicide.