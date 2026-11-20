Man tried to kiss 11-year-old girl on Chicago's West Side, police say
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of trying to kiss a young girl on Chicago's West Side.
Garfield Park battery
The details:
An 11-year-old girl was walking in the 3900 block of West Washington Boulevard in Garfield Park around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 26 when a man approached her and tried to kiss her, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Suspect who tried to kiss young girl in Garfield Park | CPD
Police said the girl was able to get away, and the man fled on foot in an unknown direction.
Suspect description:
Police described the offender as a Black man about 30 years old and 5 feet 5 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black-and-gray baseball cap with a "B" on the front, a navy jacket with white trim, distressed light blue jeans, black socks and black slides or sandals.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK465487.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.