The Brief Police said a man approached an 11-year-old girl and tried to kiss her as she walked in Garfield Park. The incident happened Oct. 26 in the 3900 block of West Washington Boulevard. The girl got away, and the suspect fled on foot.



Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of trying to kiss a young girl on Chicago's West Side.

Garfield Park battery

The details:

An 11-year-old girl was walking in the 3900 block of West Washington Boulevard in Garfield Park around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 26 when a man approached her and tried to kiss her, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Suspect who tried to kiss young girl in Garfield Park | CPD

Police said the girl was able to get away, and the man fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Suspect description:

Police described the offender as a Black man about 30 years old and 5 feet 5 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black-and-gray baseball cap with a "B" on the front, a navy jacket with white trim, distressed light blue jeans, black socks and black slides or sandals.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK465487.