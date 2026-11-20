The Brief Five people were shot across four separate Chicago incidents between Thursday night and early Friday morning. A 46-year-old man was killed and another man was seriously injured in a shooting on South Indiana Avenue. No suspects are in custody as Chicago police detectives investigate all four attacks.



Five people were shot, one fatally, in four separate attacks in Chicago between Thursday night and Friday morning.

The shootings unfolded over a six-hour span on the city's South and Near West sides.

Chicago overnight crime

What we know:

9:30 p.m. Thursday (5900 block of South Halsted Street): A 22-year-old man was driving in the Englewood neighborhood when he was shot in his right flank. He drove himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

11:52 p.m. Thursday (1300 block of West Hastings Street): A 47-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle when a black SUV pulled up alongside it. Someone inside the SUV opened fire, hitting the woman in the head before fleeing. Paramedics rushed her to the University of Illinois Hospital in critical condition.

12:29 a.m. Friday (7100 block of South Indiana Avenue): Two men were shot in an attack that left a 46-year-old man dead in the Park Manor neighborhood. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 42-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to the same hospital in serious condition.

3:31 a.m. Friday (7400 block of South Kimbark Avenue): A 47-year-old man was standing in a Grand Crossing courtyard when a black sedan pulled up. Two people got out of the car and opened fire, striking the man in the knee and damaging a nearby building before speeding away southbound on Kimbark Avenue. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

What we don't know:

Police have also not shared suspect descriptions for any of the four shootings, and investigators have not indicated whether any of the overnight attacks are connected.

What's next:

Area One detectives are investigating the three South Side shootings, while Area Three detectives are handling the Near West Side shooting.