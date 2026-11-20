The Brief CPD detectives say three shootings in Rogers Park and Lake View East are connected. A man and woman were found with gunshot wounds and died. A third person, a 35-year-old man, was critically injured. The investigation remains active.



A shooting that killed a woman in Rogers Park, a fatal shooting at a CTA station and a shooting that critically injured a man in Lake View East are connected, Chicago police said.

3 North Side shootings connected

What we know:

Detectives determined that the incidents in the 1400 block of West Chase Avenue, the 1300 block of West Morse Avenue and the 3300 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive are connected, police said.

A 24-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the 1400 block of West Chase Avenue at about 11:14 p.m. Wednesday. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner identified her as Bintou Salami. The case was classified as a homicide investigation.

A 35-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head near the bike path in the 3300 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive earlier Wednesday night. Officers performed life-saving measures before he was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. He told officers he had been robbed of his belongings.

At about 1:05 a.m. Thursday, an unresponsive man believed to be about 25 years old was found with a gunshot wound in a stairwell at the Morse CTA Red Line station in the 1300 block of West Morse Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a weapon was recovered. The case was classified as a death investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about how the incidents are connected. The identity of the man found dead at the Red Line station has also not been released.

What they're saying:

A GoFundMe created by Salami’s brother said she was heading home from work when someone tried to rob her.

"Her loss has left her family heartbroken and in shock. Bintou was more than a sister. She was a mother, a daughter, a sister, and a friend whose life was taken far too soon," the GoFundMe reads.

What's next:

Police said the investigation remains active.