Chicago boosts security ahead of Christmas tree lighting, parade
CHICAGO - Chicago is expecting a crowd for Friday night’s Christmas tree lighting in Millennium Park, with extra security planned and nearby street closures starting at 9 a.m.
Chicago’s Christmas tree lighting schedule
What we know:
Millennium Park opens at 3 p.m. Friday. Entertainment begins at 5 p.m., and the city’s 113th Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony officially kicks off at 6 p.m.
This year’s tree comes from the Clark family of Campton, Illinois. The family planted it after the death of a loved one and gave it to the city to mark the start of the holiday season.
Extra security planned for holiday crowds
What we don't know:
The city plans extra security at Millennium Park and police deployments citywide, though details on how many officers will be assigned to the tree lighting were unavailable.
Last year’s Loop shootings
The backstory:
A few hours after last year’s tree lighting, two separate shootings in the Loop left a 14-year-old dead and several teens wounded.
Some Chicagoans said they plan to be careful while celebrating this weekend. JoAnn and Sam Cutrara said they’ve attended the tree lighting for years and don’t worry about the crowds.
"It’s Christmas, I love it," Sam Cutrara said.
What to know before heading downtown
What you can do:
Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management urges visitors to take public transportation and stay aware of their surroundings.
Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza opens at 11 a.m. Friday. The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with the parade starting at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks to follow.
The weekend also includes ZooLights at Lincoln Park Zoo and a Bears game against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field.
The Source: The information in this report came from FOX Chicago reporting and Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management.