The Brief Chicago’s 113th Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday in Millennium Park, with entertainment starting at 5 p.m. Nearby street closures begin at 9 a.m., and the city plans extra security at Millennium Park and police deployments across Chicago. The tree lighting kicks off a busy weekend that includes Christkindlmarket, ZooLights, the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival and a Bears home game.



Chicago is expecting a crowd for Friday night’s Christmas tree lighting in Millennium Park, with extra security planned and nearby street closures starting at 9 a.m.

Chicago’s Christmas tree lighting schedule

What we know:

Millennium Park opens at 3 p.m. Friday. Entertainment begins at 5 p.m., and the city’s 113th Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony officially kicks off at 6 p.m.

This year’s tree comes from the Clark family of Campton, Illinois. The family planted it after the death of a loved one and gave it to the city to mark the start of the holiday season.

Extra security planned for holiday crowds

What we don't know:

The city plans extra security at Millennium Park and police deployments citywide, though details on how many officers will be assigned to the tree lighting were unavailable.

Last year’s Loop shootings

The backstory:

A few hours after last year’s tree lighting, two separate shootings in the Loop left a 14-year-old dead and several teens wounded.

Some Chicagoans said they plan to be careful while celebrating this weekend. JoAnn and Sam Cutrara said they’ve attended the tree lighting for years and don’t worry about the crowds.

"It’s Christmas, I love it," Sam Cutrara said.

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What to know before heading downtown

What you can do:

Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management urges visitors to take public transportation and stay aware of their surroundings.

Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza opens at 11 a.m. Friday. The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with the parade starting at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks to follow.

The weekend also includes ZooLights at Lincoln Park Zoo and a Bears game against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field.