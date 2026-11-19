article

The Brief A 26-year-old Chicago man faces a felony charge in a deadly Southwest Side hit-and-run from May. Police arrested Jan Rolon Valentin on Wednesday, more than six months after the collision. The crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Enrique Nieto in the West Lawn neighborhood.



A man has been charged for allegedly fleeing the scene of a Southwest Side crash that killed a pedestrian earlier this year.

Jan Rolon Valentin, 26, was arrested Wednesday in the Austin neighborhood. Authorities identified him as the driver involved in the fatal May 12 collision in the 6800 block of South Pulaski Road.

Valentin was charged with one felony count for leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death.

The details:

The fatal hit-and-run occurred around 11:12 p.m. in the West Lawn neighborhood.

According to police reports from the night of the crash, the 53-year-old victim was standing near the sidewalk when a northbound orange Honda SUV allegedly driven by Valentin struck him. Investigators said Valentin failed to stop and kept heading north on Pulaski Road.

The video below is from our original report of the crash. Keep scrolling to continue reading the story.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where doctors pronounced him dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office later identified him as Enrique Nieto of Chicago.

What's next:

Valentin has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.