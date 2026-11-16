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The Brief A study done by MoneyGeek set out to find the average cost to have a baby in the U.S. The average medical cost for pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum care is $20,416 for families with employer-sponsored insurance. In Illinois, a normal delivery's total cost is $16,855 while a cesarean delivery is $31,309 on average.



It probably doesn't cross many people's minds when you start thinking about starting a family, but having a baby is actually more expensive than you think. And a new study now shows that the cost of having a baby can keep climbing well beyond delivery.

How much do you pay to have a child?

The backstory:

A study done by MoneyGeek set out to determine the average cost to have a baby across the U.S. To find this, MoneyGeek looked at data from the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker for pregnancy, childbirth, postpartum care and early childhood medical expenses.

The one caveat to the study is that it only looks at the cost of having a child for families with employer-sponsored insurance. It does not reflect costs for people on Medicaid, people using marketplace plans without employer contributions or people without insurance.

By the numbers:

What MoneyGeek found was that the average medical cost for pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum care is $20,416 for families with employer-sponsored insurance. Families pay $2,743 of that themselves, and those bills come on top of regular insurance premiums and first-year costs for diapers, formula, clothing, furniture and other baby gear.

That initial amount is just the beginning though. According to MoneyGeek, a child's medical care through the first two years adds up to around $16,575 in total health spending and $1,511 in out-of-pocket costs.

So in total, from pregnancy through a child's second birthday, the combined average reaches $36,991 in medical spending and $4,254 out of pocket.

The cost of having a baby in Illinois

Local perspective:

The study also broke down the average cost of having a baby in each state across the country. But, instead of showing the average total cost, the total cost was broken down between either a normal delivery or a cesarean delivery.

In Illinois, a normal delivery's total cost is $16,855 while a cesarean delivery is $31,309, according to MoneyGeek. On average though, the typical out-of-pocket cost for having a baby is $1,538.