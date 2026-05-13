Man, 53, killed in hit-and-run crash on Chicago's Southwest Side

The Brief A 53-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Police said an orange Honda SUV struck the man on South Pulaski Road before fleeing the scene.



A 53-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Tuesday night on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

Chicago hit-and-run crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 11:12 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Pulaski Road in the city’s West Lawn neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the man was standing near the sidewalk when he was struck by an orange Honda SUV traveling northbound on Pulaski Road.

Authorities said the driver did not stop and fled northbound after the collision.

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

What's next:

The Chicago Police Department Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.