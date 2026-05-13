New Chicago Fire stadium to be named McDonald's Park

Image 1 of 7 ▼

The Brief The future home of Chicago Fire FC will be called McDonald’s Park under a naming rights deal with McDonald's. The new 22,000-seat stadium is scheduled to open in 2028 as part of the $750 million development south of downtown Chicago. Team and company leaders said the partnership will also support youth soccer programs and community initiatives across the city.



The new Chicago Fire FC stadium has struck a deal for its name.

Chicago Fire FC sells stadium naming rights

What we know:

The team's new 22,000-seat stadium — set to open in 2028 — will be called McDonald’s Park.

The deal, which runs through 2040, marks the company’s first naming rights partnership for a professional sports venue in the United States.

McDonald’s executives said the partnership is meant to reinforce the company’s commitment to its hometown while also supporting youth soccer programs across Chicago.

Dig deeper:

The partnership will also include an expansion of youth soccer programming across Chicago Public Schools through the Chicago Fire Foundation’s P.L.A.Y.S. program. Beginning in 2027, McDonald’s will become the presenting partner of the initiative, which provides free, school-based soccer programming.

Currently operating in 70 CPS schools, the program is expected to double by the time the stadium opens in 2028, expanding to about 140 schools and reaching more than 60,000 students, according to the organizations.

Plans include annual meal-packing and food distribution events hosted at the stadium involving employees, players and volunteers to support families facing food insecurity.

Ronald McDonald House Charities will also play a major role in the partnership through fundraising campaigns, special stadium seating for families and game-day experiences connected to the Chicago Fire Foundation.

What they're saying:

"Together, we are creating more than a stadium," said Chris Kempczinski, Chairman and CEO of McDonald’s. "We are building a place that serves up joy, brings together community, delivers impact, and is designed to serve generations to come."

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

The stadium is part of a $750 million project currently under construction in The 78, an area south of downtown Chicago. The venue is being privately financed by Joe Mansueto, the owner of the Fire and founder of Morningstar.

"As we take the next step on our journey to build a world class Club, our commitment to Chicago is at the center of everything we do," said Joe Mansueto, Chicago Fire FC Owner and Chairman. "That’s why McDonald’s is the perfect partner – an iconic global brand with deep Chicago roots and shared values in supporting our community. McDonald’s Park will be the stadium that Chicago deserves."