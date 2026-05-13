Chicago weather: Cooler, breezy conditions settle in before weekend warmup

The Brief Chicagoland avoided severe weather Tuesday, with only light rainfall reported across much of the area. Cooler and breezy conditions settle in Wednesday and Thursday, with possible frost in far northern suburbs overnight. A warmer pattern arrives Friday, bringing temperatures back into the 70s and 80s.



Chicagoland experienced no severe weather yesterday. In fact, there was precious little lightning with the showers.

Rainfall amounts were generally paltry. O’Hare for example, didn’t even pick up a 10th of an inch. Rain yesterday, in most cases, did nothing to alleviate the new-found dryness which has developed in our area this month.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

Today will feature mostly cloudy skies with some intervals of sunshine. Highs will be cooler reaching the low 60s away from the lake. It will be rather breezy as well.

Tonight will be chilly with lows not far from 40. Once again, I will be keeping a close eye on temperatures across our far-northern communities where it is possible that frost might occur.

What's next:

Tomorrow will be sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The major pattern change commences on Friday with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. There will be a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the area.

Looking at our seven-day forecast, it would seem as if it’s going to be raining all the time Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and even Tuesday. That is of course not the case. However, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day even as high temperatures warm into the 80s Saturday through Monday.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 70s.