Lake County raid uncovers drugs, cash, weapons at Gary home: sheriff

The Brief A 46-year-old Gary man, Kelvin Hines, faces multiple charges including cocaine dealing and unlawful firearm possession after a raid on his home. Authorities say they recovered over 1,200 grams of powdered cocaine, 163 grams of crack cocaine, more than $10,000 in cash, and two guns. The search was carried out by the Lake County Drug Task Force and SWAT team, with officials emphasizing their commitment to targeting violent crime and drug trafficking.



A Gary man faces charges after guns, drugs and cash were found at his home by Lake County Sheriff's officers and SWAT Team, according to the sheriff's office.

Kelvin Hines, 46, is facing multiple charges including dealing cocaine and possessing a firearm as a felon.

On April 22, the Lake County Sheriff’s Drug Task Force – Regional Enforcement Team and the Lake County SWAT Team searched Hines's home in the 1900 block of Garfield Street. Officials say they found 1,259 grams of powdered cocaine, 163 grams of crack cocaine, $10,043 in cash, and two guns.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

"The officers involved in this investigation demonstrated outstanding determination and professionalism in bringing this suspect into custody. We will not waver in our mission to identify, pursue and remove dangerous criminals from the streets of Lake County," Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.