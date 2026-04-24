Lake County raid uncovers drugs, cash, weapons at Gary home: sheriff
GARY, Ind. - A Gary man faces charges after guns, drugs and cash were found at his home by Lake County Sheriff's officers and SWAT Team, according to the sheriff's office.
Kelvin Hines, 46, is facing multiple charges including dealing cocaine and possessing a firearm as a felon.
On April 22, the Lake County Sheriff’s Drug Task Force – Regional Enforcement Team and the Lake County SWAT Team searched Hines's home in the 1900 block of Garfield Street. Officials say they found 1,259 grams of powdered cocaine, 163 grams of crack cocaine, $10,043 in cash, and two guns.
(Lake County Sheriff's Office)
"The officers involved in this investigation demonstrated outstanding determination and professionalism in bringing this suspect into custody. We will not waver in our mission to identify, pursue and remove dangerous criminals from the streets of Lake County," Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.