Victim identified in I-290 explosion last week: officials

The Brief Jorge Vaca, 47, of Cicero, was identified as the victim in the June 4 explosion on I-290 in Westchester. The explosion shut down I-290 near I-294 for about eight hours while authorities investigated. Federal investigators said the blast resulted in a single fatality, with no evidence of other suspects or related threats.



The man killed in an explosion that shut down I-290 last week in Westchester has been identified, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Jorge Vaca, 47, of Cicero, was identified as the individual who died on June 4.

The backstory:

Police, a bomb squad and federal agents responded Thursday to a death investigation on the Eisenhower Expressway, prompting the closure of Interstate 290 in both directions near Interstate 294 for about eight hours.

The investigation began about 10:05 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-290 near the I-294 interchange, according to Illinois State Police.

Traffic was halted in both directions between 25th Avenue and Mannheim Road, leaving drivers stranded for miles. Police also closed the eastbound I-88 ramp to I-290.

Authorities responded to a stopped vehicle, identified as a Volkswagen Atlas with Illinois license plates, on the westbound side of the expressway near Mannheim Road. The vehicle was covered by a tarp, and its windows appeared to be blown out.

By about 11:30 a.m., a bomb squad unit was on scene and began approaching the vehicle and opening its doors.

Westchester police said there was "no threat to the area related to this incident."

Dig deeper:

The FBI announced Friday that a coordinated investigation involving the ATF, Illinois State Police and other agencies found that the incident on the Eisenhower Expressway in Westchester was an explosion resulting in a single fatality.

Investigators said there is no evidence linking the explosion to any other event and no indication that any other individuals were involved.

What's next:

The vehicle was removed from the scene Thursday evening, and all lanes of I-290 later reopened. The investigation remains ongoing.