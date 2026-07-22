Magnolia Bakery in Chicago reopens after pest-related closure

The Brief Magnolia Bakery's Loop location at 108 N. State St. has reopened after passing a Chicago Department of Public Health reinspection. The bakery was previously shut down after inspectors found live and dead cockroaches and an estimated 100 or more small flies in food preparation and storage areas. The city restored the bakery's ability to operate after health code violations were corrected, though officials have not released additional details about the reinspection.



Magnolia Bakery's popular Loop location has reopened after it was temporarily shut down over serious pest violations discovered during a health inspection.

Magnolia Bakery reopens after closure for pest violations

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, the bakery at 108 N. State St. passed a reinspection Tuesday, allowing it to resume operations.

The reopening comes after inspectors previously found 13 live cockroaches, numerous dead cockroaches and an estimated 100 or more small flies in food preparation and storage areas, according to a previous FOX Chicago report.

The city suspended the bakery's food service license following that inspection, requiring the business to remain closed until all health code violations were corrected and it passed a follow-up inspection.

The bakery also was required to post a suspension notice and closure sign until it met the city's requirements.

What's next:

The Chicago Department of Public Health has not released additional details about the reinspection. More information about Magnolia Bakery is available on the company's website.