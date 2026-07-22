Magnolia Bakery in Chicago reopens after pest-related closure
CHICAGO - Magnolia Bakery's popular Loop location has reopened after it was temporarily shut down over serious pest violations discovered during a health inspection.
Magnolia Bakery reopens after closure for pest violations
According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, the bakery at 108 N. State St. passed a reinspection Tuesday, allowing it to resume operations.
The reopening comes after inspectors previously found 13 live cockroaches, numerous dead cockroaches and an estimated 100 or more small flies in food preparation and storage areas, according to a previous FOX Chicago report.
The city suspended the bakery's food service license following that inspection, requiring the business to remain closed until all health code violations were corrected and it passed a follow-up inspection.
The bakery also was required to post a suspension notice and closure sign until it met the city's requirements.
What's next:
The Chicago Department of Public Health has not released additional details about the reinspection. More information about Magnolia Bakery is available on the company's website.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Dept. of Public Health and a previous FOX Chicago report.