Northwest Indiana teen dies after being found unresponsive in hot tub, police say

The Brief 14-year-old girl dies: A teenage girl was found unresponsive in a hot tub at a Crown Point home Wednesday morning and later died at a hospital. Emergency response: Police and firefighters responded just before 8:30 a.m., with fire crews performing lifesaving measures before she was transported. Investigation ongoing: The girl's identity and the cause of her death have not been released as Crown Point police continue to investigate.



A 14-year-old girl died Wednesday after she was found unresponsive in a hot tub at a home in northwest Indiana, authorities said.

Indiana teen dies after being found unresponsive in hot tub

What we know:

The incident was reported just before 8:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of East Greenwood Avenue in Crown Point.

According to the Crown Point Police Department, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive teenage girl in a hot tub. When they arrived, Crown Point Fire Department crews were performing lifesaving measures.

The girl was taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point, where she was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the girl's identity or said what led to her death. The cause and manner of death have not been announced.

What's next:

The Crown Point Police Department is investigating the incident.