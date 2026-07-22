Teen dies after electric motorcycle collides with SUV in Wauconda, police say

The Brief 14-year-old killed: A 14-year-old boy died after the electric motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV Tuesday night on North Main Street in Wauconda. SUV occupants uninjured: The SUV was driven by a 44-year-old woman. She and an adult female passenger were evaluated at the scene and were not injured. Investigation ongoing: Police have not released what caused the crash. Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.



A 14-year-old boy died after the electric motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV Tuesday night in suburban Wauconda, authorities said.

14-year-old boy killed in Wauconda crash

What we know:

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. in the 500 block of North Main Street.

According to Wauconda police, officers responded to reports of a serious crash involving an electric motorcycle and an SUV. Initial callers reported the operator of the electric motorcycle was possibly not breathing.

The 14-year-old rider was found in the roadway with critical injuries. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

According to the Lake County Coroner's Office, the teen was identified as Tyler Waldal, of Wauconda. Preliminary autopsy results showed he died from blunt force injuries, the coroner said.

The Honda Pilot was driven by a 44-year-old woman. She and an adult female passenger were evaluated at the scene and were not injured, police said.

North Main Street was closed in both directions for several hours while investigators processed the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further details on what led up to the crash.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wauconda Police Department at 847-526-2421.