Chicago's Brother Rice High School mourns death of recent graduate Patrick Noonan

The Brief Brother Rice High School announced the death of 2026 graduate Patrick Noonan. School officials remembered the 17-year-old as a peer mentor and football player who cared deeply about others. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Oak Lawn.



Brother Rice High School is mourning the loss of 17-year-old Patrick Noonan, who graduated in May.

What we know:

Brother Rice announced Noonan's death in a social media post, calling it a "profound sadness" and extending condolences to his family, friends, classmates and teammates.

School officials said Noonan was a "Crusader through and through," serving as a peer mentor, Kairos retreat leader and member of the school's football team.

"Patrick's impact was felt in all aspects of our school," Brother Rice said. "He loved his friends deeply and will be forever remembered as the type of person who would always help his friends."

According to his obituary, Noonan is survived by his parents, two siblings, grandparents, extended family and many friends. He would have turned 18 on Aug. 19.

What we don't know:

Neither the school nor Noonan's obituary disclosed a cause of death.

What's next:

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church in Oak Lawn.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at the church, followed by burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

The family asked that memorial donations be made to The MuSic Movement in lieu of flowers.

"May God grant Patrick eternal rest, and may perpetual light shine upon him," Brother Rice said. "May the Lord bring comfort, strength, and peace to all who knew and loved him."

Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School also released a statement.

"Our hearts are with the Noonan family and Brother Rice community as they mourn the loss of Patrick Noonan '26. We join in prayer for Patrick's family, friends, classmates, teammates and all who knew and loved him. May he rest in eternal peace."