Cook County crime: 5 charged in separate gun, drug and machete cases

The Brief The Cook County Sheriff's Office announced five recent cases involving alleged gun, drug and weapons crimes. Investigations led to the recovery of dozens of firearms, illegal drugs, ammunition and a stolen gun. The suspects face a variety of felony charges, with several ordered to electronic monitoring or jail pending trial.



The Cook County Sheriff's Office announced several recent arrests tied to gun, drug and weapons investigations in Chicago and suburban Cook County.

What we know:

Sheriff's officials released details on five recent cases investigated by specialized units between July 8 and July 13.

Stolen gun recovered during Grant Park traffic stop

At about 5:15 a.m. on July 8, members of the sheriff's Community Safety Team stopped a black Jaguar SUV in the 600 block of South Michigan Avenue near Grant Park in the South Loop.

Investigators said the driver, 24-year-old David Foster of South Holland, had a suspended driver's license and a denied FOID card.

While searching the vehicle before it was towed, investigators said they found a loaded gun inside a briefcase in the back seat that had been reported stolen by an Indiana firearms dealer in 2021.

David Foster and the gun recovered | CCSO

Foster was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon. During his first court appearance on July 9, he was ordered released from custody as the case moves forward.

Investigators recover 20 guns during firearm restraining order

On July 9, the sheriff's Gun Investigation Team executed a firearm restraining order in the 4200 block of North Leavitt Street in Chicago's North Center neighborhood.

According to investigators, they recovered:

20 firearms

62 magazines

More than 2,500 rounds of ammunition

Officials said one of the guns had a switch that made it fully automatic.

John Williams and the firearms recovered | CCSO

John Williams, 50, was said to have both a revoked FOID card and a revoked concealed carry license. He was charged with unlawful possession of a machine gun and ordered held in Cook County Jail during a July 10 court hearing.

Smoke shop employee charged after weed investigation

Sheriff's investigators said they learned City Smoke, located inside a gas station in the 7000 block of South Damen Avenue in West Englewood, was allegedly selling marijuana products without the required licenses.

During a July 8 search warrant, investigators said they recovered:

48 pounds of cannabis products

18 pounds of psilocybin mushroom products

A loaded firearm

Ahmad Awadh, 26, of Chicago, was charged with armed violence, manufacture/delivery of cannabis and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Ahmad Awadh and the items recovered | CCSO

During his first court appearance on July 10, Awadh was ordered to electronic monitoring.

CTA passenger charged after machete found

At about 2:15 p.m. on July 11, sheriff's officers encountered 31-year-old Ronald Reed on a CTA Green Line train near the Austin station.

Officials said officers first observed Reed holding an open beer can in violation of CTA rules. After taking him into custody for disorderly conduct, investigators said they found an 18-inch machete in a sling on his back and a knife with a 5-inch serrated blade in a holster.

Reed was charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

He was ordered to remain in custody in Cook County Jail during a July 12 court appearance.

Maserati driver faces gun charge

At about 11:05 p.m. on July 13, Organized Crime Division investigators stopped a black Maserati Ghibli in the 200 block of West 14th Place in south suburban Chicago Heights after officials said the driver failed to use a turn signal.

Investigators learned there was suspected weed in the Maserati and searched the vehicle, where they said they recovered suspected marijuana and a loaded gun.

The driver, 22-year-old Benjamin Sanchez of Chicago Heights, did not have a FOID card or a concealed carry license, officials said.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and misdemeanor unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver, along with a traffic citation.

Benjamin Sanchez and items recovered | CCSO

Sanchez was ordered to electronic monitoring during his July 14 court appearance.