Highland Park shooting: Police identify persons of interest, victim's condition improving

The Brief Highland Park police say Monday's shooting involved people who knew each other. Investigators have identified two persons of interest. The 30-year-old victim remains hospitalized, but officials say his condition is improving.



A shooting in Highland Park on Monday prompted a shelter-in-place order as police searched for two persons of interest who have now been identified.

What we know:

According to investigators, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Walker Avenue and occurred between people who knew each other.

Police have identified the two persons of interest — a man and a woman — whose photographs were released Monday. Authorities said both individuals are still considered witnesses or potential suspects.

"If you see them, please call 911," police previously said.

The victim has been identified as a 30-year-old man. He received emergency medical treatment at the scene before being taken to a hospital in critical condition.

On Tuesday, city officials said preliminary hospital reports indicate his condition is improving.

During Monday's investigation, police deployed K9 units and drones while searching for the two persons of interest. Residents in the area were also instructed to shelter in place, lock their doors and windows, avoid opening them to unexpected visitors and call 911 with any concerns.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the shooting.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The video at the top of this story is dated.