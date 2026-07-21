Lincoln Park bar shut down after fatal shooting outside following fight

The Brief A 30-year-old man died after being shot outside The Dime in Lincoln Park late Sunday night. Police said a fight that began inside the bar spilled onto Lincoln Avenue, where the shooting happened. Chicago police have ordered the bar closed, citing it as a public safety threat.



A Lincoln Park bar has been ordered to close after a fatal shooting Sunday night that city officials say stemmed from a fight inside the business.

The Dime closed after fatal shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:43 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

According to Chicago police, someone pulled out a gun and shot a 30-year-old man multiple times during a fight. The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Malik McCorkle.

Police recovered a firearm at the scene. A suspect is in custody, and charges are pending. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Lincoln Park bar shooting scene.

In a statement Tuesday, Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd Ward) said officials confirmed the fatal shooting happened after a fight broke out during a party at The Dime before continuing outside on Lincoln Avenue.

Knudsen said Chicago Police Interim and Acting Superintendent Fred Waller ordered the bar closed immediately under a Summary Closure Order after the alderman's office repeatedly urged the city to take action.

Photo credit: Mary Claire Noren

What is a Summary Closure?

A Summary Closure Order allows the Chicago Police superintendent to immediately shut down a business without a hearing if police determine it poses a public safety threat because a violent crime is directly connected to the establishment.

According to Knudsen, the closure can remain in place for up to six months. However, the business could reopen sooner if it reaches an agreement with the city to address safety concerns.

The alderman also said he will continue to push for permanent action, including revoking the bar's liquor license.

What they're saying:

"This homicide should have never occurred and I send my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim," Knudsen said.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the fight inside The Dime that sparked the gunfire outside.

Police have not identified the suspect or announced what charges may be filed.