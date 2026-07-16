Magnolia Bakery in Chicago closed after pest violations

The Brief Chicago health inspectors found live and dead cockroaches and more than 100 small flies throughout the bakery. The Loop location’s food service license has been suspended pending a follow-up inspection. Magnolia Bakery must correct all violations, complete pest control and pass a reinspection before reopening.



Magnolia Bakery’s popular Loop location remains closed after Chicago health inspectors found serious pest violations during a recent inspection.

Magnolia Bakery in Chicago closed

The backstory:

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, inspectors discovered 13 live cockroaches, numerous dead cockroaches and an estimated 100 or more small flies in food preparation and storage areas at the bakery, located at State and Randolph streets.

As a result, the city suspended the bakery’s food service license. The business will remain closed until all health code violations are corrected and the bakery passes a follow-up inspection.

The city says Magnolia Bakery must complete professional pest control, correct every violation listed in the inspection report, submit the required documentation and successfully pass a reinspection before it can reopen. The suspension notice and closure sign must remain posted until those requirements are met.

The closure disappointed some visitors who said Magnolia Bakery was one of the stops they were most looking forward to during their trip to Chicago. Instead, they found a closure notice posted on the front door.

What's next:

FOX Chicago reached out to Magnolia Bakery for comment but had not received a response as of Thursday evening.

The Chicago Department of Public Health says the reinspection process is underway, but the bakery will remain closed until all violations have been corrected.