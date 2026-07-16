10 years after NEIU acquired properties, neighbors see first signs of progress

The Brief Community leaders say they've had their most productive conversations in years with Northeastern Illinois University about long-vacant properties in North Park. State Rep. Mike Kelly and State Sen. Ram Villivalam have now joined discussions as neighbors push for a redevelopment plan. Residents remain cautiously optimistic, saying they've heard promises before but are still waiting for tangible action.



After a decade of frustration over vacant properties acquired through eminent domain, residents in Chicago's North Park neighborhood say they're finally seeing momentum.

Progress being made with NEIU's acquired properties

What we know:

Andrew Johnson, chair of the Hollywood North Park Community Association, said two recent meetings with Northeastern Illinois University leadership and state lawmakers represent the biggest breakthrough since the university acquired dozens of homes and businesses about 10 years ago.

"We've had some of the most productive conversations we've had in a long time with university leadership and most recently with our state elected officials," Johnson said. "Of course, that puts us at the beginning stages of a deliberation and only time will tell how quickly we can see a practical result."

The university acquired the properties through eminent domain with plans to build student housing. Instead, NEIU ultimately constructed a residence hall elsewhere on campus, leaving many of the acquired buildings vacant. Johnson said current university leaders have acknowledged the project did not turn out as intended.

"The chairman of the board has said some sincere things, expressing his regret that both the university and the neighborhood are at this position," Johnson said. "We appreciate those sentiments. That doesn't translate into any practical action."

In May, frustrated residents placed signs outside several vacant buildings criticizing the lack of redevelopment. Johnson believes the campaign helped bring renewed attention to the issue.

"We are pleased that our effort to approach this issue in a new way has created new conversational opportunities and potentially new practical possibilities as well," he said.

Johnson said university police removed the signs shortly after they were installed. Days later, the university posted its own signs directing residents to a website outlining its community engagement efforts.

"I appreciate the nod to public relations," Johnson said. "It's better than no nod at all. But again, there's nothing practical behind it yet."

The community is now working alongside State Rep. Mike Kelly and State Sen. Ram Villivalam to explore ways the state could help move redevelopment forward.

Villivalam released a statement to Fox Chicago saying:

"We appreciate hearing directly from community members about their concerns and ideas regarding these properties. We are exploring all opportunities to incorporate suggestions that would add value to the surrounding community as well as Northeastern Illinois University. I look forward to continuing conversations with university leadership, residents, and other stakeholders to identify solutions that serve the best interests of students, neighbors, and the broader community."

Johnson said legislators could pursue funding, legislative action or both.

"We're looking for a state mandate or a state expenditure in order to get the ball rolling on these properties," he said.

As for the future of the site, Johnson envisions a mix of affordable housing, community space and university uses that would better serve the neighborhood.

"I'd like to see a mix of institutional uses and residential spaces and some community-facing spaces as well," he said. "I'd love to see the university put together some sort of community-accessible meeting space or classrooms in a way that would liven up the streetscape."

What we don't know:

It's still unclear whether NEIU will ultimately redevelop the properties, identify another institutional use or eventually sell them. Fox Chicago has once again reached out to NEIU administration and officials for comment, but we still have not heard back.

Johnson said the university has acknowledged selling the properties remains an option if no future campus use is identified, but emphasized that is not the school's preferred path.

Residents are also concerned the university's long-term campus master planning process could delay any action for several more years.

"When they talk about a master planning process, I start hearing a years-long process of deliberation," Johnson said. "Our timeline is now."

What's next:

Johnson said neighborhood leaders plan to continue working with university officials and state lawmakers to develop a concrete plan for the properties.

While encouraged by the renewed dialogue, he said residents remain cautious after years of changing university leadership and unrealized promises.

"I'm not ready to be optimistic," Johnson said. "We've heard the good words before and we've seen nothing."