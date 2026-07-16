Quadajah Johnson charged in fatal South Loop shooting granted pre-trial release

The Brief A Cook County judge granted Quadajah "Holly" Johnson pretrial release Thursday with 24/7 electronic monitoring after previously denying her request. Johnson is charged with first-degree murder in the 2025 fatal shooting of Romeca Blackmon but says she acted in self-defense after receiving alleged threats. She must surrender her passport and FOID card, remain in Illinois, and return to court on July 23.



The woman charged with fatally shooting a mother outside a South Loop school last year has been granted pretrial release, months after a judge initially denied her request.

Quadajah "Holly" Johnson appeared in court Thursday where a Cook County judge ordered her released while awaiting trial under certain conditions.

Johnson will be placed on 24/7 electronic monitoring, must surrender her passport and Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) card, and is prohibited from leaving Illinois. She is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 11.

Deadly South Loop shooting

The backstory:

Johnson was charged last year with first-degree murder and five additional felony counts in the Sept. 2025 shooting death of 31-year-old Romeca Blackmon.

Prosecutors said Johnson shot Blackmon shortly after Blackmon dropped her son off at school near Cermak Road and State Street in Chicago's South Loop.

Authorities have said Johnson was licensed to carry a gun at the time of the shooting.

Johnson has maintained she acted in self-defense, telling investigators she feared for her life. Her attorneys argued Blackmon had threatened Johnson through phone calls, texts and family members before the shooting. They also told the court that Blackmon allegedly threatened Johnson's grandmother, saying she intended to kill Johnson.

The defense further argued that Johnson was pregnant at the time of the shooting and had previously obtained an order of protection.

Johnson's attorneys have repeatedly sought her release on home confinement or electronic monitoring while the case moves through the court system after an earlier request was denied.

Defense attorneys also point to evidence they say supports Johnson's account, including 911 calls and surveillance video that they contend contradict portions of the prosecution's version of events.

What's next:

The criminal case remains pending, and Johnson's release does not affect the charges against her. She is expected back in court on Aug. 11 for the next hearing.