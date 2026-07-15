Dolton summer camp shut down after videos appear to show children fighting: 'It was a fight club'

The Brief Disturbing videos under investigation: Cell phone videos appear to show children encouraging and participating in fights inside Rucker Athletics Fitness and Training Center's summer camp in Dolton, prompting a police investigation and the village to order the camp closed pending a review. Parent alleges lack of supervision: One mother said her children experienced repeated violence at the camp, alleging there was little adult supervision, children of different ages were mixed together, and her 7-year-old and 11-year-old daughters were assaulted. Camp denies wrongdoing: Rucker Athletics disputes claims that staff ignored the fights, saying every altercation was addressed immediately, the camp has a zero-tolerance policy for violence, and the closure affects more than 200 children who relied on the program.



What parents expected to be a safe place for children to spend their summer has instead become the focus of a police investigation after disturbing videos surfaced appearing to show children fighting inside a Dolton summer camp.

The backstory:

The cell phone videos, shared with FOX Chicago, appear to show children encouraging fights in multiple areas of Rucker Athletics Fitness and Training Center, including hallways and a bathroom.

In one video, children can be heard counting down, "3...2...1... Let's go!" before a fight begins. Another captures someone saying, "If y'all be loud... I'm beating your a** next."

The videos have sparked outrage among parents and prompted village leaders to order the facility's summer camp closed while authorities investigate.

For parent Angelette Taylor, the videos confirmed what she says her children had been telling her for weeks.

"It was a fight club...no supervision...no structure," Taylor said.

Taylor says she enrolled her children in the camp believing they would spend the summer in a structured environment filled with sports, mentorship and positive activities. Instead, she alleges, children were often left to fend for themselves.

"They was fighting...fighting...fighting...fighting," she said.

According to Taylor, her children attended the camp from June 10 until this week. She believes the violence was not an isolated incident but part of an ongoing problem inside the program.

She alleges children of significantly different ages were grouped together without proper supervision.

"They had my seven-year-old with 11 and 13-year-olds...they didn't have them in groups. There was no order," Taylor said.

Taylor also claims older campers were assigned leadership responsibilities over younger children while adults were not actively supervising.

"When I look at the video, you can see an adult sitting in the background...watching these children," she said. "They made them camp leaders... you're responsible for this group... you're responsible for that group."

Dig deeper:

After watching the videos, Taylor says she immediately contacted the Dolton Police Department.

"I said my child was abused... beaten up... my other little girl is special needs," Taylor said.

When FOX Chicago visited the athletic center near 149th Street and Sibley Boulevard, a bright orange notice had been posted on the entrance stating the business was closed.

Taylor believes officials made the right decision.

"I'm glad they stepped up and did what they were supposed to do...shut the summer camp down," she said.

Taylor also alleges boys attending the camp were supervised by adults, while girls often were not.

She says her 7-year-old daughter, Vontellia, was dragged into a bathroom and assaulted by other children.

Her older daughter, 11-year-old Shayla, says she was also attacked.

When asked how it felt after having her hair pulled and being punched, Shayla answered with one word: "Bad."

What they're saying:

Rucker Athletics strongly disputes allegations that staff ignored violence inside the camp.

In a statement to FOX Chicago, Director of Operations Lori Dill said she personally spoke with the parent of the five siblings involved Monday evening and that both sides agreed to meet the following morning, along with the parents of other children involved, in an effort to peacefully resolve the situation.

According to Dill, that meeting never happened.

Instead, she says videos of the incidents began circulating on social media before the families had an opportunity to meet.

Dill says the organization worked closely with the family throughout the summer rather than immediately removing the children from the program. She says the parent shared that raising the siblings had been overwhelming at times, prompting Rucker Athletics to offer mentorship, athletic programming and additional support.

The girls participated in cheerleading while the boys joined the football program, with the goal of providing structure, accountability and positive role models.

"It came as a complete shock," Dill wrote, "to witness these incidents unfold and to see the matter transition to social media before our planned meeting could take place."

Rucker Athletics says it maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy for violence, bullying, intimidation and disruptive behavior. The organization says campers who jeopardize the safety of others are subject to suspension or dismissal and that the policy has been enforced throughout the summer.

The organization also disputes allegations that staff stood by while children fought.

"At no time have our staff members stood by and watched these unfortunate incidents occur without responding," the statement says. "Every altercation... has been immediately addressed by staff."

Rucker Athletics says the temporary closure affects more than 200 children who depended on the facility throughout the summer.

"For many children, Rucker Athletics serves as more than a sports facility; it serves as a positive environment, a place of mentorship, and a safe haven away from negative influences," the statement reads.

The organization says it remains committed to serving young people and apologized that the incidents occurred, adding it remains hopeful it can continue its mission of providing a safe environment for area youths.

Village orders facility closed:

The Village of Dolton says it is aware of the videos circulating on social media and understands the concern they have caused throughout the community.

"The safety of our residents, especially our children, remains the Village of Dolton's highest priority," village officials said in a statement to FOX Chicago.

The village says that, in coordination with the Dolton Police Department, the business has been ordered closed pending an investigation and the appropriate hearing process.

Because the matter remains under investigation, village officials say they cannot comment further at this time.

The statement concludes by thanking the community for its patience while officials conduct what it describes as a thorough review and says updates will be provided when appropriate.

Rucker Athletics Fitness and Training Center opened earlier this year in a building that had sat vacant for years with the support of village leaders. The facility shares ownership with Rucker Cigar Lounge, where a confrontation in May left one man dead.

As investigators continue reviewing what happened inside the summer camp, one statement from a 7-year-old girl underscores the emotional impact the allegations have had on the children at the center of the investigation.

"I don't want to fight no more," said 7-year-old Vontellia.