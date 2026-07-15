Chicago weather: Air quality alert today as heat wave continues

The Brief The heat wave continues today with highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 90s; an air quality alert has been issued. Wildfire smoke from Canada may impact air quality and visibility on Thursday, along with a small chance of rain. Scattered storms are possible toward the end of the week into Saturday before dry sunny weather returns on Sunday.



Today we are hot with sunshine!

Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will be around 100-105. There is also an air quality alert, mainly due to elevated levels of ozone close to ground.

What's next:

Tonight, wildfire smoke from Canada is expected to push south. We may be impacted in Chicagoland on Thursday with air quality and visibility concerns. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 90s, but some may end up being a touch cooler due to smoke. There is also a small chance for rain and storms.

Friday will be cooler with a chance for scattered storms. Highs will be in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies.

This weekend is 50/50 with rain. Saturday holds the chance for storms, and highs will be in the low 90s. Sunday will be dry with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with the chance for storms. Highs to start the week will be around 90. Tuesday will be slightly cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s under sunshine.