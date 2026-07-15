Girl, 10, killed in suburban Chicago apartment fire identified

The Brief A 10-year-old girl who was critically injured in a Lansing apartment fire has been identified as Braelyn Stewart. Firefighters removed her from the burning apartment Monday night, but she later died from her injuries. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.



A young girl who died after being pulled from a south suburban apartment fire has been identified.

What we know:

The Lansing Fire Department said crews were called to an apartment building in the 2900 block of Bernice Road around 7:32 p.m. Monday after reports of a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the two-story apartment building and learned a person was trapped inside.

Firefighters, along with crews from several neighboring departments, searched the building despite heavy fire conditions. They found a 10-year-old girl, later identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Braelyn Stewart, and carried her out of the apartment.

She was taken to Community Hospital in Munster, Indiana, before being transferred to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

A Lansing police officer was also taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation. The officer was treated and released.

Officials said the fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the fire started.

The Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal and MABAS fire investigators are helping determine the cause.

What's next:

Officials said the investigation is ongoing, but there is no indication of foul play.