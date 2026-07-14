Munster considers data center zoning changes as residents push back

The Brief Munster's Planning Commission is considering zoning changes that would allow data centers to be built, sparking strong public opposition. Hundreds packed Town Hall and protested outside, with residents citing concerns about noise, pollution, water use and limited economic benefits. Opponents say they have collected more than 1,160 signatures against the proposal, while one council member likened supporting the internet to not wanting a data center "in my backyard."



The town of Munster, Indiana is in a debate over the future of data centers.

The Planning Commission met Tuesday night to decide whether to recommend updating zoning rules to allow data centers to be built in the town.

The backstory:

Munster residents gathered outside Town Hall in blazing heat as the town's Planning Commission considered proposed zoning changes that would allow data centers to be built in the community.

While the protest continued outside, the meeting room reached standing-room-only capacity.

Officials warned attendees they could be removed if they interrupted the meeting by shouting out of turn.

Residents who addressed the commission voiced strong opposition to the proposal, citing concerns about noise, pollution, water consumption and what they described as limited economic benefits.

What they're saying:

"For the record, that puts it at 1,160 people so far that have submitted signatures opposing data centers and asking for abandonment entirely within the city," said protest organizer Noah LaPorte.

"We moved here and we saw all of these hospitals and nice places and now, all of the sudden, they want to build something that’s going to hurt our children. You know, there’s the hospital is so close. All of these schools, you’re going to build more on to the buildings here at the school and then what, Just to put more danger with these data centers," said Munster resident Domingo Hernandez.

"I like bacon and eggs. That doesn’t mean I want a pig farm in my backyard. I like the internet, and that doesn’t mean I want a data center in my backyard," said council member Jonathan Peterson.