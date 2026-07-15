Chickens on the loose: Indiana troopers round up flock after truck crash

The Brief Hundreds of chickens spilled onto an Indiana highway ramp after a truck crash Tuesday morning. Indiana State Police and several agencies worked together to catch the loose birds and move the survivors to safety. Investigators are still trying to find the truck and the owner of the chickens.



A truck crash on an Indiana highway ramp Tuesday morning turned into an unusual rescue mission as state troopers chased down loose chickens crossing the road.

What we know:

Indiana State Police said the crash happened around 10:05 a.m. on the eastbound I-80 ramp to I-90 in Lake Station.

Troopers were called after reports that crates full of live chickens had fallen onto the roadway.

When they arrived, they found 28 crates — each carrying about eight chickens — scattered across the ramp. Several chickens had escaped and were wandering around the roadway.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Chickens were seen on the Indiana Toll Road after a truck crashed Tuesday morning. (ISP)

The Volvo truck carrying the chickens had already left before troopers arrived.

Troopers moved the crates to the shoulder so traffic could get through. More troopers later joined in to safely catch the chickens that had made a run for it.

The Indiana Toll Road took the surviving chickens to a shaded area at one of its facilities.

Lake County Animal Control, the Humane Society and the Region I Rescue Team later took over and cared for the birds.

Police said evidence at the scene suggests the truck hit a concrete median wall, causing the crates to fall off. Dozens of chickens died as a result.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not identified the truck's driver.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation.

Indiana State Police are asking anyone who knows who owns the truck or the chickens to contact Trooper Garcia of the Lowell Post at 219‑696‑6242.