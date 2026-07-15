Portillo's opening 5th Chicago location just steps from Wrigley Field

The Brief Portillo's is opening a new restaurant in Chicago's Wrigleyville neighborhood. The new location will be just steps from Wrigley Field on Clark Street. The company is celebrating the announcement with a free National Hot Dog Day pop-up event.



Portillo's is bringing another restaurant to the city, announcing plans to open a new location in the heart of Wrigleyville next year.

Portillo's new Chicago restaurant

What we know:

The Chicago-based restaurant chain made the announcement Wednesday on National Hot Dog Day.

The new Portillo's will be located at 3519 N. Clark St., within walking distance of Wrigley Field.

The restaurant will be about 4,600 square feet and have seating for more than 60 guests. The location will also include Portillo's first-ever walk-up window for ordering and picking up food.

What they're saying:

The Wrigleyville restaurant will become Portillo's fifth location in the city of Chicago and its 46th restaurant in the greater Chicagoland area.

"There's no better day to announce a new Portillo's location than National Hot Dog Day," Portillo's President and CEO Brett Patterson said in a statement.

"Our Chicago-style hot dogs are at the heart of who we are, and there's no better place to celebrate them than near another iconic Chicago institution and one of the nation's most recognized baseball stadiums."

What's next:

Portillo's said the Wrigleyville restaurant will open next year. An exact date is not yet known.

Customers can expect the regular menu, including Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-broiled burgers, salads, chocolate cake and cake shakes.

What you can do:

To celebrate the announcement, the company is hosting a free pop-up event Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. near the corner of Clark Street and Patterson Avenue.

The event will feature photo opportunities, Portillo's giveaways while supplies last, a meet-and-greet with the Pokey mascot and other activities.