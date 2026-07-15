Chicago's biggest hot dog makes its debut on National Hot Dog Day
CHICAGO - You have never seen a Chicago-style hot dog like this.
Mariano's, Turano Baking Company and Vienna Beef teamed up on National Hot Dog Day to build the longest Chicago-style hot dog ever assembled.
World's longest Chicago-style hot dog
Record-setting dog:
The trio unveiled a 50-foot Chicago-style hot dog on Wednesday during a community celebration at the South Loop Mariano's. The effort surpassed the group's previous 44-foot hot dog, which was created in 2018 at the Bucktown Mariano's.
The event included a ceremonial hot dog cutting and Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias served as "master of ceremonies."
The oversized hot dog was served on a custom-made bun crafted by Turano Baking Company and topped with the classic Chicago-style ingredients.
The first 100 customers received a free Chicago-style hot dog while supplies last.
The Source: The information in this story came from Mariano's, Vienna Beef and Turano Baking Company.