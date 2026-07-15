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Chicago's biggest hot dog makes its debut on National Hot Dog Day

By Fox Chicago Digital Staff
FOX 32 Chicago
Chicago
Published July 15, 2026 3:41 PM CDT
Published July 15, 2026 3:41 PM CDT
Chicago's biggest hot dog makes its debut on National Hot Dog Day
Chicago's biggest hot dog makes its debut on National Hot Dog Day

Chicago's biggest hot dog makes its debut on National Hot Dog Day

You have never seen a Chicago-style hot dog like this.

The Brief

    • Mariano's, Turano Baking Company and Vienna Beef built a 50-foot Chicago-style hot dog on National Hot Dog Day.
    • The giant hot dog broke their previous 44-foot record set in 2018.
    • The first 100 visitors at the South Loop Mariano's received a free Chicago-style hot dog.

CHICAGO - You have never seen a Chicago-style hot dog like this.

Mariano's, Turano Baking Company and Vienna Beef teamed up on National Hot Dog Day to build the longest Chicago-style hot dog ever assembled.

World's longest Chicago-style hot dog

Record-setting dog:

The trio unveiled a 50-foot Chicago-style hot dog on Wednesday during a community celebration at the South Loop Mariano's. The effort surpassed the group's previous 44-foot hot dog, which was created in 2018 at the Bucktown Mariano's.

The event included a ceremonial hot dog cutting and Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias served as "master of ceremonies."

The oversized hot dog was served on a custom-made bun crafted by Turano Baking Company and topped with the classic Chicago-style ingredients.

The first 100 customers received a free Chicago-style hot dog while supplies last.

The Source: The information in this story came from Mariano's, Vienna Beef and Turano Baking Company.

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