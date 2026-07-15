Chicago's biggest hot dog makes its debut on National Hot Dog Day

The Brief Mariano's, Turano Baking Company and Vienna Beef built a 50-foot Chicago-style hot dog on National Hot Dog Day. The giant hot dog broke their previous 44-foot record set in 2018. The first 100 visitors at the South Loop Mariano's received a free Chicago-style hot dog.



You have never seen a Chicago-style hot dog like this.

Mariano's, Turano Baking Company and Vienna Beef teamed up on National Hot Dog Day to build the longest Chicago-style hot dog ever assembled.

World's longest Chicago-style hot dog

Record-setting dog:

The trio unveiled a 50-foot Chicago-style hot dog on Wednesday during a community celebration at the South Loop Mariano's. The effort surpassed the group's previous 44-foot hot dog, which was created in 2018 at the Bucktown Mariano's.

The event included a ceremonial hot dog cutting and Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias served as "master of ceremonies."

The oversized hot dog was served on a custom-made bun crafted by Turano Baking Company and topped with the classic Chicago-style ingredients.

The first 100 customers received a free Chicago-style hot dog while supplies last.